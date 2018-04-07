Small earthquake rattles eastern Idaho, no damage reported

A small earthquake occurred in eastern Idaho but there are no reports of damage.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Soda Springs.



The Caribou County Sheriff's Office says there are no reports of damage.

