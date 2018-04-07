UGM, 2nd Harvest team up for Hunger Run event

The rain didn't stop runners eager to help fight hunger in our area Saturday.

Second Harvest and Union Gospel Mission teamed up for their third annual Hunger Run event.

Over a thousand people signed up to participate in this year's dash. Each registration fee helped provide more than 100 meals to feed the hungry. Race Director David Durand says he's amazed to see that the weather didn't deter people from wanting to make a difference.

"It's the best. You see people in garbage bags and parkas," Durand said. "They'd probably rather be at home and dry bu they're out here getting fit and helping these two charities."

If you didn't make it out to the race, but still want to help either organization you can donate in person, online, or sign up to become a volunteer here and here.