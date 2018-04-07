1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York

NEW YORK, NY -

Fire officials say a man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City.
  
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
  
Fire officials say a man who was in the apartment was taken to a hospital and later died. Four firefighters suffered minor injuries.
  
President Donald Trump tweeted earlier that the fire was "Very confined (well built building)."
  
Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in New York since taking office.
  
Nigro says no member of the Trump family was at the building on Saturday.
  
He says about 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

