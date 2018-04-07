Spokane dad and daughter celebrate double weddings

Talk about a family affair.

A Spokane dad recently got engaged and soon after, so did his daughter. They both thought, what better way to celebrate so much happiness in both their lives than together. And that's exactly what they did on Saturday.

Robert Cramm tied the knot with his bride Tauna. His daughter Paige and her fiance Jacob exchanged vows right next to them. Robert gave away his daughter and then waited for his bride to meet him at the altar. He says this is the happiest day of his life because he gets to share it with his two best girls.

"It's just timing. It was perfect. When she got engaged I texted her and said I got engaged. I said we got a wedding planner, want to do a double wedding? She said, 'Oh I'd love to but I was afraid to ask!'" Cramm said.

The couples are now off to their own honeymoons, but can't wait to make more family memories in the future.