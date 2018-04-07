Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

Body suspected to be from California cliff crash foundPosted: Updated:
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15. Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.>>
Decades old nude run stirs new controversy
Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...>>
Inmates at Washington State Penitentiary participate in hunger strike
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Approximately 1,000 inmates in Washington state prisons are participating in a hunger strike because they say they're being served sub-standard food. Inmates at five separate prison units are participating in the strike, with the exception of elderly and ill inmates. Action News reports that the strike began Easter Sunday at noon. A spokesperson for the Department of Corrections says they are talking with inmates to>>
Teenagers in love found slain at bottom of old mine shaft
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The desperate search for a teenage couple who disappeared after Christmas is over, but their families are only beginning to comprehend the horror of what police say happened before their bodies were found months later inside an abandoned Utah mine shaft. Relatives say 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were in love and dreamed of starting a family.>>
Hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ends after 6 days
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The hunger strike at Washington State Penitentiary ended Friday night. It lasted for six days. Inmates finally came out for dinner on Friday. It was their first meal since the strike started at noon on Easter Sunday. About 1,000 inmates took part in the strike because they say they were being served substandard food.>>
Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California.>>
1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York
NEW YORK (AP) - Fire officials say a man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.>>
Spokane dad and daughter celebrate double weddings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Talk about a family affair. A Spokane dad recently got engaged and soon after, so did his daughter. They both thought, what better way to celebrate so much happiness in both their lives than together. And that's exactly what they did on Saturday. Robert Cramm tied the knot with his bride Tauna.>>
Spokane family desperately searching for kidney for father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane daughter is hoping for a miracle for her father suffering from kidney failure. With everyone in their family too sick to donate themselves, she said "Help us Hayley." Marie Townsend tells KHQ her father Lon is the family's lifeline.>>
UGM, 2nd Harvest team up for Hunger Run event
SPOKANE, Wash. - The rain didn't stop runners eager to help fight hunger in our area Saturday. Second Harvest and Union Gospel Mission teamed up for their third annual Hunger Run event. Over a thousand people signed up to participate in this year's dash. Each registration fee helped provide more than 100 meals to feed the hungry.>>
Small earthquake rattles eastern Idaho, no damage reported
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (AP) - A small earthquake occurred in eastern Idaho but there are no reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.4-magnitude earthquake occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about 9 miles (14 kilometers) east of Soda Springs.>>
The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15. Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.>>
Ohio man charged with domestic violence for hitting girlfriend with pizza
BROOKFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio man is facing domestic violence charges after an incident with his live-in girlfriend. The woman told police she was driving her boyfriend home when the couple got into an argument. She said her boyfriend, 24-year-old Kenneth Evans, repeatedly pushed her head as she was driving, then at one point hit her in the face with a pizza.>>
SC resort looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
FRIPP ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Officials at a South Carolina resort are looking for the people who harassed an alligator by throwing carrots at him, calling the action "a new level of stupid." The Island Packet in Hilton Head reports the Fripp Island Resort Activity Center posted about the harassment Friday on its Facebook page.>>
Post office named for Merle Haggard in California hometown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) - About 300 people turned out in Bakersfield, California, to celebrate the naming of a post office for Merle Haggard. The late country music legend's sister and widow were among those at a Friday ceremony near downtown honoring Haggard, who helped create the twangy "Bakersfied Sound.">>
