Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night.

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to interview potential witnesses and gather evidence.

The identity of the man has not been released. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release that information.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call Crime Check