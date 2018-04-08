Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night. 

Major Crimes detectives were called to the scene to interview potential witnesses and gather evidence. 

The identity of the man has not been released. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release that information.

Anyone with information about the incident, who has not spoken with detectives, is asked to call Crime Check

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:11:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15

    The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15

    Saturday, April 7 2018 5:28 PM EDT2018-04-07 21:28:27 GMT

    NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15. Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

    >>

    NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15. Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

    >>

  • Decades old nude run stirs new controversy

    Decades old nude run stirs new controversy

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:31:23 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. The Bare Buns Fun Run started in 1984 at a convention. Since then it’s become an annual event. KHQ did a story about this annual running event a quarter-century ago. In the time since the Bare Buns, Fun Run has become a worldwide event. With similar races taking place all over the world " from Scandinavia, England, and Italy," said Dave Smith. But the original was born in Loon Lake and takes place on the last Sunday of July. This year's race is quickly...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Sunday, April 8 2018 2:36 AM EDT2018-04-08 06:36:19 GMT
    Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night.

    >>

  • Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-04-08 01:15:56 GMT

    MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.    A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California.

    >>

    MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - A body has been recovered in the vicinity where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month.    A statement Saturday by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a body was found in the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California.

    >>

  • 1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York

    1 killed in fire at Trump Tower in New York

    Saturday, April 7 2018 8:41 PM EDT2018-04-08 00:41:35 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Fire officials say a man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Fire officials say a man has been killed in in a raging apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York City. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro says a 50th-floor apartment at the midtown tower was "virtually entirely on fire" when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

    >>
    •   