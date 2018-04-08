Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind

When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window."

26-year-old Kennicia Posey was a passenger in a car that was stopped by Fort Pierce Police for swerving on March 21. According to the police report, the officer who made the stop smelled marijuana in the car and searched it. During the search, officers found marijuana and cocaine in separate bags inside a purse Posey had in her lap. She admitted the marijuana was hers, but said she had no idea how the cocaine got there.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said, according to the report. "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Perhaps not surprisingly, the officers didn't by the story of the strange weather phenomenon and Posey was booked into jail for cocaine possession and marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.