Indianapolis man jailed after knife attack
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night.>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Spokane family desperately searching for kidney for father
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane daughter is hoping for a miracle for her father suffering from kidney failure. With everyone in their family too sick to donate themselves, she said "Help us Hayley." Marie Townsend tells KHQ her father Lon is the family's lifeline.>>
Canadian town mourns: 15 die when truck, bus collide
HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan (AP) - A hockey arena became the epicenter of grief for a small Canadian town on Sunday, as friends and relatives gathered to mourn 15 people killed after a semi-trailer slammed into a bus carrying a youth hockey team in western Canada. Fourteen were also injured, some critically, in a collision that left a country, its national sport and the hockey obsessed town of Humboldt, Saskatchewan reeling.>>
Spokane dad and daughter celebrate double weddings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Talk about a family affair. A Spokane dad recently got engaged and soon after, so did his daughter. They both thought, what better way to celebrate so much happiness in both their lives than together. And that's exactly what they did on Saturday. Robert Cramm tied the knot with his bride Tauna.>>
The Latest: Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 15
NIPAWIN, Saskatchewan (AP) - Canadian police say the death toll in a crash between a truck and a bus carrying a hockey team has risen to 15. Police say there were 29 people on the bus, which was carrying the Humboldt Broncos, a team in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.>>
2 shot at Everett house party, police say
EVERETT, Wash. - Police say that two men who showed up at an Everett hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning were connected to an earlier report of shots fired at a house party. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 2600 block of Oakes in Everett around 12:45 a.m.>>
Freight train derails in northeastern Montana, spills grain
WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state. BNSF Railway spokesman Ross Lane says the derailment happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday near Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point.>>
Man accused of throwing rocks on I-5
MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a man threw rocks at a semi-truck on Interstate 5, ran across the freeway, and pulled a knife on a police officer before he was arrested. Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas says the man was throwing rocks Friday afternoon and hit the truck's windshield. The driver wasn't hurt.>>
Laurel man granted bail after homicide conviction overturned
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Laurel man has been granted bail after the Montana Supreme Court overturned his deliberate homicide conviction for cutting a man's throat during an argument over which branch of the military was the best. KULR-TV reports District Judge Donald Harris on Friday set bail at $500,000 for 66-year-old William Cunningham. He remained in the Yellowstone County jail on Sunday.>>
Interstate crash involving apple truck results in injuries
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a four-vehicle accident, which included a semitruck loaded with apples, on an Idaho interstate resulted in injuries.>>
Indianapolis man jailed after knife attack
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Police say three men suffered severe cuts when a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis after being told to stop playing a siren on a bullhorn. Jail records show 57-year-old Gary Madison of Indianapolis faces three preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon.>>
Injuries in human-smuggling crash on California highway
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say a horse trailer carrying about 18 people who entered the country illegally overturned on a Southern California highway just north of the border with Mexico. The San Diego Union-Tribune says several people inside the trailer were hurt in the crash Saturday near Campo, with injuries described as moderate and minor. Six patients were hospitalized.>>
German media: Knife attack on Berlin half-marathon foiled
BERLIN (AP) - The German daily Die Welt is reporting that police have foiled a knife attack on a half-marathon in Berlin. The paper says special police forces detained four men in connection with Sunday's sports event. They said the main suspect was planning to killed participants and spectators with knives.>>
SUV slams into suburban Dallas home, explodes; 5 hurt
HURST, Texas (AP) - Five people - including two police officers - were injured after an SUV crashed into a home in a Dallas suburb, hit a natural gas line and exploded. Authorities say one of two police officers responding to the crash Saturday afternoon was approaching the home in Hurst when it blew up. One of the officers was treated at the scene and the other was examined at a hospital.>>
Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window.">>
