Indianapolis man jailed after knife attack

Police say three men suffered severe cuts when a knife-wielding man attacked a crowd of people in downtown Indianapolis after being told to stop playing a siren on a bullhorn.



Jail records show 57-year-old Gary Madison of Indianapolis faces three preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon.



Police say 28-year-old James Anderson Jr., 26-year-old Edward Lee Atkins and 46-year-old Johnny Gilson were injured in the attack Saturday afternoon on the American Legion Mall and outside the Central Library across the street.



Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says four people, including Madison, were hospitalized after the attack. Two were in critical condition and two in serious condition. Their medical conditions Sunday were not clear, but police say Madison was being held at the Marion County Jail.

