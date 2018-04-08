2 shot at Everett house party, police say

Police say that two men who showed up at an Everett hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning were connected to an earlier report of shots fired at a house party.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 2600 block of Oakes in Everett around 12:45 a.m. There was a party going on in the house, and police say people were reluctant to leave. Around the same time a man in his late teens and another man in his early 20s arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the two men did not have life-threatening injuries, and believe the two men came from the party.

Suspect descriptions were not available Sunday.