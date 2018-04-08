Interstate crash involving apple truck results in injuries

Authorities say a four-vehicle accident, which included a semitruck loaded with apples, on an Idaho interstate resulted in injuries.



The Coeur d'Alene Press reports the semitruck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 at milepost 29.6 at 3 p.m. Saturday, when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve and struck the concrete center median barrier, dislodging it into the westbound lane.



A 2002 Ford F250 pickup truck was traveling westbound and struck the barrier. The truck subsequently hit a semitruck and trailer driven westbound.



Idaho State Police say a fourth vehicle - a 2013 Ford Flex - also received damage from crash debris.



I-90 was reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately five hours after the crash.



The incident is under investigation.



Information from: Coeur d'Alene Press, http://www.cdapress.com

