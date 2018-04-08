Laurel man granted bail after homicide conviction overturned - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Laurel man granted bail after homicide conviction overturned

BILLINGS, Mont. -

A Laurel man has been granted bail after the Montana Supreme Court overturned his deliberate homicide conviction for cutting a man's throat during an argument over which branch of the military was the best.
  
KULR-TV reports District Judge Donald Harris on Friday set bail at $500,000 for 66-year-old William Cunningham. He remained in the Yellowstone County jail on Sunday.
  
Cunningham has admitted cutting the throat of 40-year-old Nathan Horn in March 2015, but says he did so in self-defense. The Supreme Court found on March 21 that the trial judge was wrong in not allowing Cunningham to testify about statements Horn made to spark the argument.
  
Justices also found that the lower court erred by not allowing the defense to question the competency of the man who performed the autopsy.
  
Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead man in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation. Police say the two people involved were known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public as of Saturday night.

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane daughter is hoping for a miracle for her father suffering from kidney failure. With everyone in their family too sick to donate themselves, she said "Help us Hayley." Marie Townsend tells KHQ her father Lon is the family's lifeline.

    EVERETT, Wash. - Police say that two men who showed up at an Everett hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning were connected to an earlier report of shots fired at a house party. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a house in the 2600 block of Oakes in Everett around 12:45 a.m.

    WOLF POINT, Mont. (AP) - About 30 cars on a freight train derailed in northeastern Montana over the weekend, spilling some grain and closing the tracks that cross the northern part of the state.    BNSF Railway spokesman Ross Lane says the derailment happened at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday near Oswego, which is about 12 miles west of Wolf Point.

    MARYSVILLE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a man threw rocks at a semi-truck on Interstate 5, ran across the freeway, and pulled a knife on a police officer before he was arrested.    Marysville police Cmdr. Mark Thomas says the man was throwing rocks Friday afternoon and hit the truck's windshield. The driver wasn't hurt.

