US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program

WASHINGTON -

North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump.
  
Last month, Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the U.S. via South Korea. Initially, the U.S. had not heard directly from the North that Kim was willing to discuss denuclearization. That fueled speculation about the seriousness of the offer.
  
A Trump administration official says Sunday that the United States has now "confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The official wasn't authorized to be quoted by name and demanded anonymity.
  
The meeting could occur as early as May.

