Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver

Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning.

Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated. Officer Crane was blocking the outside lane of eastbound traffic on Bryden Canyon Road nea the 8th St. exit.

While sitting in his car, the officer was rear-ended by a 2006 Dodge Durango. The impact caused the patrol car to spin about 90 degrees and move about 50 feet. There was significant damage to both vehicles, but the stranded driver's car was not hit. Both involved cars were towed from the scene.

Officer Crane was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out but was not injured. The other driver involved, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to Tri-State Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Idaho State Police are investigating the collision. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and has any information is asked to call them at 208-799-5144.