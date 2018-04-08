Witness says Oregon homeless shelter shooting was justified

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect at a Portland homeless shelter (all times local):



Witnesses to the fatal police shooting at a southeast Portland, Oregon, homeless shelter said the police were justified in taking lethal action.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that witnesses said the man had gone into the shelter Saturday night and was slashing and stabbing himself with a knife before lunging at officers.



Morgan Thomas Pickering, of Portland, said Sunday the scene was "horrific" and the man was acting erratically.



Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement the public should reserve judgment after someone posted video online that purportedly shows the shooting.



Officers responding to a crash Saturday learned that a car involved had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.



Police found the suspected carjacker inside the nearby Cityteam Ministries Portland Shelter and were told he could be armed.



Police officers shot and killed a man during an encounter at a Southeast Portland homeless shelter.



The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said the man had crashed a stolen car near the shelter minutes before the shooting on Saturday night.



Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says officers responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.



While responding, they learned that a car involved, a Honda CRV, had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.



Police found the man they believed to be the driver nearby around 8 p.m.



Burley says during their encounter, multiple officers fired at the man, who died. No officers or bystanders were injured.



