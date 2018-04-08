Witness says Oregon homeless shelter shooting was justified - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Witness says Oregon homeless shelter shooting was justified

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. -

The Latest on the fatal shooting of a carjacking suspect at a Portland homeless shelter (all times local):
  
3:30 p.m.
  
Witnesses to the fatal police shooting at a southeast Portland, Oregon, homeless shelter said the police were justified in taking lethal action.
  
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that witnesses said the man had gone into the shelter Saturday night and was slashing and stabbing himself with a knife before lunging at officers.
  
Morgan Thomas Pickering, of Portland, said Sunday the scene was "horrific" and the man was acting erratically.
  
Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement the public should reserve judgment after someone posted video online that purportedly shows the shooting.
  
Officers responding to a crash Saturday learned that a car involved had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.
  
Police found the suspected carjacker inside the nearby Cityteam Ministries Portland Shelter and were told he could be armed.
  
___
  
8:35 a.m.
  
Police officers shot and killed a man during an encounter at a Southeast Portland homeless shelter.
  
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that police said the man had crashed a stolen car near the shelter minutes before the shooting on Saturday night.
  
Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says officers responded to a report of a crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.
  
While responding, they learned that a car involved, a Honda CRV, had been stolen in a carjacking earlier in the day.
  
Police found the man they believed to be the driver nearby around 8 p.m.
  
Burley says during their encounter, multiple officers fired at the man, who died. No officers or bystanders were injured.
  
___
  
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:48:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

    >>

  • Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind

    Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind

    Sunday, April 8 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-04-08 15:03:54 GMT

    FORT PIERCE, Fla. - When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window."

    >>

    FORT PIERCE, Fla. - When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window."

    >>

  • SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel

    Friday, April 6 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-04-07 01:11:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun

    Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:41:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...

    >>

  • Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver

    Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver

    Sunday, April 8 2018 9:10 PM EDT2018-04-09 01:10:11 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.

    >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.

    >>

  • Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th

    Sunday, April 8 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-09 00:48:33 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.

    >>
    •   