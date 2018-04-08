Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun

While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday.

Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there.

Here’s more information:

Admission: free

Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight

Gear: Bring your own roller skates, in-line skates, toddler scoot bikes, non-motorized scooters, or skateboards - or rent roller skates or scooters from Riverfront

Rental hours & prices:

Rental hours: 11am – 7pm every day

Roller skate rental: $6.50/hr (includes tax)

Scooter rental: $8.50/hr (includes tax)

Sky Ribbon Café: 11am – 7pm every day, Sky Ribbon Café menu

To learn more you can also visit Riverfront Park’s website: SpokaneRiverfrontPark.com