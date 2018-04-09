Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors

Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floorsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPD: Woman tied up, injected with drugs, and sexually assaulted at north Spokane motel
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
SPOKANE, Wash.- Spokane Police are investigating a vicious unlawful imprisonment and rape case that took place over the last few days of March.>>
Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind
Florida woman blames cocaine found in purse on the wind
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window.">>
FORT PIERCE, Fla. - When police found cocaine in a Florida woman's purse during a traffic stop last month, she told the officers it was a windy day and that the drugs must have "flown in through the window.">>
Copies of student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
Copies of student newspaper stolen amid school sex scandal
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week. They believe the theft is an attempt to hide coverage on the allegations of workplace sexual...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Officials from a Washington student publication say copies of their newspaper containing coverage about a sex scandal involve a college administrator have been stolen. The Spokesman-Review reports the editor and the adviser for the Communicator student newspaper at Spokane Falls Community College say 400 copies of the paper were stolen from the racks this week. They believe the theft is an attempt to hide coverage on the allegations of workplace sexual...>>
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun
Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...>>
Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver
Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
Reed wins first major title, holding off Fowler at Masters
Reed wins first major title, holding off Fowler at Masters
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters. Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71. His total was a 15-under 273.>>
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Patrick Reed has won his first major championship with a thrilling one-shot victory over Rickie Fowler at the Masters. Reed pulled ahead of Jordan Spieth with an 8-foot birdie putt at the 14th hole Sunday, saved par with a 6-foot putt at No. 17 and pulled off a testy two-putt at the final hole to win with a 1-under 71. His total was a 15-under 273.>>
Witness says Oregon homeless shelter shooting was justified
Witness says Oregon homeless shelter shooting was justified
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Witnesses to the fatal police shooting at a southeast Portland, Oregon, homeless shelter said the police were justified in taking lethal action. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that witnesses said the man had gone into the shelter Saturday night and was slashing and stabbing himself with a knife before lunging at officers.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Witnesses to the fatal police shooting at a southeast Portland, Oregon, homeless shelter said the police were justified in taking lethal action. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that witnesses said the man had gone into the shelter Saturday night and was slashing and stabbing himself with a knife before lunging at officers.>>
US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program
US says North Korea is willing to discuss nuclear program
WASHINGTON (AP) - North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the U.S. via South Korea.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - North Korea's government has communicated directly with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear program with President Donald Trump. Last month, Trump accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting. But the offer had been conveyed second-hand to the U.S. via South Korea.>>
J.R. Simplot Company's CEO to retire
J.R. Simplot Company's CEO to retire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The chief executive officer of the J.R. Simplot Co. has announced his retirement. The Idaho-based company announced Friday that Bill Whitacre will step down from his top post in August after serving the company for the past 18 years. He has been the company's CEO since 2009, where he helped expand Simplot's international footprint and boosted revenues from $4.5 billion to $6 billion.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The chief executive officer of the J.R. Simplot Co. has announced his retirement. The Idaho-based company announced Friday that Bill Whitacre will step down from his top post in August after serving the company for the past 18 years. He has been the company's CEO since 2009, where he helped expand Simplot's international footprint and boosted revenues from $4.5 billion to $6 billion.>>
Facebook to notify on Cambridge Analytica data misuse Monday
Facebook to notify on Cambridge Analytica data misuse Monday
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday. All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled "Protecting Your Information." It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday. All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled "Protecting Your Information." It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.>>