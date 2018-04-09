Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. 

The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb. 

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says responding firefighters found smoke on floors 12, 13, and 14. Crews then worked to evacuate the residents of the building, even carrying some all the way down to ground level. Chief Schaeffer says medical staff was ready in a makeshift emergency room, however, there were no serious injuries reported. 

The smoke was found to be coming from an air conditioning unit in an elevator shaft and was quickly brought under control. 

Crews expect to be on scene until around 8:00 a.m.

Schools in the area should not be affected. 

