Police searching for missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son

LEWISTON, Idaho -

The Lewiston Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing Lewiston man and his 3-year-old son. 

Police say 24-year-old Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son Waylond went out looking for a shed Sunday morning and haven't been heard from since. Police say it is unknown where Ryan went to look for sheds, but it is believed he was possibly headed towards rural Asotin or Wallowa County, but police say that has not been confirmed. Ryan has also frequented the Orofino area in the past. 

Ryan was last seen driving a 2002, Silver, Toyota 4Runner with Idaho license plate N198884. Both Ryan and Waylond were last seen wearing camouflage jackets.

A photo was not immediately available for Ryan or Waylond. We are working to get one and will update this story as soon as that happens. Stay tuned. 

If anyone has seen Ryan or his vehicle since yesterday, please contact the Lewiston Police Department at 208-746-0171 and reference case number 18-L5103.

