Kennewick woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest her

Kennewick woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest herPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting on E. 8th
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to a shooting at a house in the 3100 block of E. 8th Ave. just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Responding officers found a dead woman in the house and detained a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.>>
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
Washington's largest solar farm coming to Lind
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - A North Carolina company soon will begin installing the largest solar farm in the state of Washington. The Spokesman-Review reports Strata Solar plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels next month near Lind, about 75 miles west of Spokane. Strata Solar will build and own the 0.27-square-mile (0.7-square-kilometer) project.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
SWEDEN, N.Y. - A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York.>>
SWEDEN, N.Y. - A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York.>>
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
Kennewick woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest her
Kennewick woman goes into labor as officer was about to arrest her
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs. KOMO-TV reports police found the woman in the parking lot of a Kennewick Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car. ...>>
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Washington authorities say a pregnant woman went into labor as an officer was attempting to arrest her on suspicion of using drugs. KOMO-TV reports police found the woman in the parking lot of a Kennewick Walmart Sunday morning after receiving a report of a pregnant woman using drugs in a car. ...>>
Comedian calls 'Simpsons' reference to Apu criticism 'sad'
NEW YORK - "The Simpsons" has briefly addressed criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner, Apu, but a comedian who helped spark a conversation about the character calls the show's response "sad." Sunday's episode featured Marge sharing her favorite childhood book with her daughter, Lisa.>>
NEW YORK - "The Simpsons" has briefly addressed criticism of its portrayal of its Indian shop owner, Apu, but a comedian who helped spark a conversation about the character calls the show's response "sad." Sunday's episode featured Marge sharing her favorite childhood book with her daughter, Lisa.>>
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter
Police, fed up with lingering cold weather, 'arrests' winter
DEPEW, N.Y. - An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest. The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.>>
DEPEW, N.Y. - An upstate New York police department fed up with lingering cold weather has placed winter under arrest. The Post-Standard reports the Depew Police Department wrote Friday in a humorous Facebook post that it had arrested the season. Police said any more snow winter produces would be held against it in court.>>
Zuckerberg meeting with lawmakers ahead of hearing
WASHINGTON - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill. Zuckerberg will testify in the Senate on Tuesday and in the House on Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.>>
WASHINGTON - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is meeting privately with lawmakers on Monday ahead of his first time testifying on Capitol Hill. Zuckerberg will testify in the Senate on Tuesday and in the House on Wednesday about the company's ongoing data-privacy scandal and how it failed to guard against other abuses of its service.>>
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun
Spokane rain won't stop spring break fun
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - While there was rain during spring break for the kids, people still found a way to have a lot of fun. The Skate Ribbon is open and free roller skating lessons began on Sunday. Admission to the ribbon is free during roller skating season, and they also have skates available to rent if needed. Helmets are required, and you can borrow them there. Here’s more information: Admission: free Hours: Available to use during all park hours, 5am - midnight Gear: Bring your...>>
Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver
Lewiston police officer rear-ended in car while assisting stranded driver
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.>>
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston police are investigating after a crash involving an officer's patrol vehicle Sunday morning. Police say Officer Tyler Crane was assisting a stranded motorist whose car had run out of gas on Bryden Canyon Road. Officer Crane was in a fully marked police department patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated.>>