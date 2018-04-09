Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

Hanane Mouhib (left) was charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she decapitated Abraham Cardenas (right) with a kitchen knife last week Hanane Mouhib (left) was charged with 2nd degree murder after police say she decapitated Abraham Cardenas (right) with a kitchen knife last week
SWEDEN, N.Y. -

A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York. She was charged with second-degree murder.

"There's absolutely no explanation for us," Sheriff Todd Baxter said at a news conference Friday. "The word 'evil' comes to mind."

According to public records, Mouhib is a licensed nurse practitioner who had worked at a Rochester psychiatric center.

Baxter said the sheriff's office received three 911 calls from the home in quick succession around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, one of them reporting a suicidal woman with a knife. When deputies arrived, they had to use pepper spray and a stun gun to subdue Mouhib, who refused to drop the knife, Baxter said.

Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.

Mouhib's husband, mother-in-law and a 10-year-old boy were in the house with her, Baxter said. He said they hadn't seen any warning signs and were taken by surprise at the slaying.

Mouhib had recently called the sheriff's office seeking assistance with mental health problems, Baxter said. Deputies arranged for her to be taken to a hospital psychiatric unit March 5 and again March 8, when she was admitted to Rochester General Hospital until March 26, he said.

Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday. Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said a preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11 but she plans to present the case to a grand jury before that.

Abraham Cardenas was a first-grader at Barclay Elementary School in the Brockport district.

"This is a very shocking situation for us," District Superintendent Lesli Myers said. She called Abraham "an engaged learner" who "lit up a room any time he entered it." She said grief counselors would be at the school when students return from spring break Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

  • UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

  • How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica

    Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently.  About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines.  If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
  • Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son

    SWEDEN, N.Y. - A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York. 

  • UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

