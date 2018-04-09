Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.

"Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't done to me caused this, my decisions and my failures are my own."

Lawhorn then described in detail how he shot his friend Avery Gaines as he slept, before murdering his own mother.

"This morning, at around 01:30, I shot and killed my mother (Vi Lawhorn) and a close friend of mine (Avery Gaines) with a stolen .22 LR," the Facebook post said.

"I walked up to Avery as he slept and shot him in the head once, he seemed to die instantly," Lawhorn wrote. Gaines was staying the night at Lawhorn's house and had fallen asleep on his living room floor, according to the post.

Lawhorn said he went to his mother's bedroom and tried to shoot her in bed while she was "disoriented from alcohol," but his gun jammed.

After fixing the jam, he said that he went back to her room and "rapidly got off two shots" but that he "missed anything vital" because it was dark.

"She started screaming the worst scream I've ever heard," Lawhorn wrote. "Movies really don't do justice to how true terror sounds." Lawhorn said in the post he then turned the lights on and shot her again. "The whole event took 3 or 4 minutes. I had hoped both were going to be quick and efficient. I didn't want my mom to suffer, to die in horror, to die with the knowledge that her son did it."

Lawhorn also went into detail about how he had been suicidal since high school.

"People keep saying that suicide isn't worth it, that it isn't too late, that I should turn myself in instead. Well, friends, it is too late. Has been for more than 12 hours now," Lawhorn wrote. "And all that's waiting on me is life in prison, or maybe the death penalty. If I would get the death penalty, then I should definitely kill myself, otherwise I'm just wasting tax dollars on a lengthy legal process."

Lawhorn concluded the post by saying:

"Don't give me or my family your thoughts and prayers. No one will be hurt by this more than my brother (Chad Lawhorn). He will probably need a lot of help getting through this, and if you think you are helping him just by talking to the sky, you're f****** wrong. If you want to help him in this insanely difficult time I'm putting him through, actually do something, don't just think about it. I'm sorry to him more than anyone. That said, I don't want or need forgiveness from anyone. What I did is unforgivable. And prayer is a waste of time, nothing happens after death, but if there is a hell, I'm going to be in the lake of ice at the bottom. Betrayal of family and betrayal of guests are two of the worst sins. However, as I sit here in Mississippi, writing this on the side of I-59 south after my car broke down, what I look forward to is the nothingness after death. I've spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like. But I've barely felt anything."

Police say Lawhorn also confessed in a phone call to the East Ridge Police Department.