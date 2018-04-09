Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession d - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

Posted:
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. -

A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. 

"Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't done to me caused this, my decisions and my failures are my own."

Lawhorn then described in detail how he shot his friend Avery Gaines as he slept, before murdering his own mother. 

"This morning, at around 01:30, I shot and killed my mother (Vi Lawhorn) and a close friend of mine (Avery Gaines) with a stolen .22 LR," the Facebook post said.

"I walked up to Avery as he slept and shot him in the head once, he seemed to die instantly," Lawhorn wrote. Gaines was staying the night at Lawhorn's house and had fallen asleep on his living room floor, according to the post.

Lawhorn said he went to his mother's bedroom and tried to shoot her in bed while she was "disoriented from alcohol," but his gun jammed. 

After fixing the jam, he said that he went back to her room and "rapidly got off two shots" but that he "missed anything vital" because it was dark.

"She started screaming the worst scream I've ever heard," Lawhorn wrote. "Movies really don't do justice to how true terror sounds." Lawhorn said in the post he then turned the lights on and shot her again. "The whole event took 3 or 4 minutes. I had hoped both were going to be quick and efficient. I didn't want my mom to suffer, to die in horror, to die with the knowledge that her son did it."

Lawhorn also went into detail about how he had been suicidal since high school. 

"People keep saying that suicide isn't worth it, that it isn't too late, that I should turn myself in instead. Well, friends, it is too late. Has been for more than 12 hours now," Lawhorn wrote. "And all that's waiting on me is life in prison, or maybe the death penalty. If I would get the death penalty, then I should definitely kill myself, otherwise I'm just wasting tax dollars on a lengthy legal process."

Lawhorn concluded the post by saying: 

"Don't give me or my family your thoughts and prayers. No one will be hurt by this more than my brother (Chad Lawhorn). He will probably need a lot of help getting through this, and if you think you are helping him just by talking to the sky, you're f****** wrong. If you want to help him in this insanely difficult time I'm putting him through, actually do something, don't just think about it. I'm sorry to him more than anyone. That said, I don't want or need forgiveness from anyone. What I did is unforgivable. And prayer is a waste of time, nothing happens after death, but if there is a hell, I'm going to be in the lake of ice at the bottom. Betrayal of family and betrayal of guests are two of the worst sins. However, as I sit here in Mississippi, writing this on the side of I-59 south after my car broke down, what I look forward to is the nothingness after death. I've spent a lot of time thinking about murder, wondering what it feels like. But I've barely felt anything."

Police say Lawhorn also confessed in a phone call to the East Ridge Police Department.

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way.    The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour.    The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk."

    Federal regulators have agreed to negotiate an agreement with the Washington state agency that oversees the troubled Western State Hospital to avoid the loss of federal funds.Federal regulators have agreed to negotiate an agreement with the Washington state agency that oversees the troubled Western State Hospital to avoid the loss of federal funds.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A claim alleges a Washington psychiatric hospital is responsible for the improper release of a man who later beat and strangled an acquaintance.    The News Tribune reports the estate of Thomas Fite, who was killed by Douglas Reid Murray in September 2016 in Parkland, filed a wrongful death claim last week against Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building.    Police Chief Rich St. John says a witness reported the 29-year-old victim was acting erratically and slashing in the air with a knife Monday morning.    St. John says the man threw three knives through a broken window at responding officers, prompting an officer to deploy his stun gun to no effect.

