Authorities release Austin bombing investigation documents

Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.
Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
SWEDEN, N.Y. - A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York.
Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, boots out Lindsey Buckingham
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way. The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour. The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk.">>
Claim: Hospital responsible for improper release of killer
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A claim alleges a Washington psychiatric hospital is responsible for the improper release of a man who later beat and strangled an acquaintance. The News Tribune reports the estate of Thomas Fite, who was killed by Douglas Reid Murray in September 2016 in Parkland, filed a wrongful death claim last week against Western State Hospital in Lakewood.>>
Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Billings police officer
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building. Police Chief Rich St. John says a witness reported the 29-year-old victim was acting erratically and slashing in the air with a knife Monday morning. St. John says the man threw three knives through a broken window at responding officers, prompting an officer to deploy his stun gun to no effect.>>
Arizona boosts number of troops to border to 338
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona has boosted the number of National Guard troops it will send to the Mexico border to 338 from 225 as part of President Donald Trump's plan for having the military help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking. The Arizona National Guard said in statement that 225 troops will be deployed to the border Monday and another 113 on Tuesday.>>
Idaho now allowing gender changes on birth certificates
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho is now considering applications from transgender people who want their birth certificates to properly reflect their identities. Boise State Public Radio reports that Idaho Department of Health and Welfare implemented the new, constitutionally sound rule on Friday after a federal judge ruled that rejecting applications from transgender people violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.>>
Indictment accuses Backpage founders of aiding prostitution
PHOENIX (AP) - The founders of Backpage.com and five others at the classified site have been indicted on federal charges in what authorities say was a scheme to facilitate prostitution by running ads for sexual services and hiding their revenues.>>
Authorities release Austin bombing investigation documents
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Federal officials say the suspect in a series of fatal Austin package bombings used PVC pipe casing, a metal pipe and shrapnel in his attacks that killed two people and seriously injured four others. Authorities on Monday released an affidavit used to support an arrest warrant for suspect Mark Conditt. Investigators used bomb evidence, video surveillance, interviews and phone records to chart a path to Conditt.>>
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents carrying court-authorized search warrants have seized documents from President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen. That's according to a statement from Cohen's attorney, Stephen Ryan. He says the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are "in part" related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.>>
Virginia woman struck, killed while chasing her dog on interstate
STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was chasing her dog on Interstate 95 in Virginia after she wrecked her car has been killed. Her dog also was struck and died. Virginia State Police say 28-year-old Katie M. Mason was driving Saturday night near Stafford when her car ran off the road and struck a guardrail.>>
UPDATE: Wanted Geiger walk away captured after attempt to flee
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies captured a Geiger work crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail at the end of last month.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies captured a Geiger work crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail at the end of last month. Last Wednesday night, while following up on tips that escaped inmate Keith A. Smith was in a mobile home park in the Mead area, a deputy noticed a black car with the trunk open. As he was checking on the car, the deputy saw Smith's girlfriend exit the car and walked back toward the trunk.