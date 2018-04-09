Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, boots out Lindsey Buckingham - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, boots out Lindsey Buckingham

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way.
  
The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour.
  
The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk."
  
A long statement about the tour mentions Buckingham only briefly, saying he won't be performing with the group, but they wish him the best.
  
Buckingham left the band once before, from 1987 to 1996.
  
He'll be jointly replaced by Neil Finn of Crowded House and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's Heartbreakers. They'll join longtime members Nicks, Christine McVie, John McVie and Mick Fleetwood.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop

    Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 12:45:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

    >>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

  • UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:01:32 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, boots out Lindsey Buckingham

    Fleetwood Mac breaks the chain, boots out Lindsey Buckingham

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:40:08 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way.    The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour.    The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk."

    >>

    LOS ANGELES (AP) - Fleetwood Mac has told Lindsey Buckingham to go his own way.    The band said in a statement Monday that Buckingham is out for its upcoming tour.    The 68-year-old Buckingham, who joined the band with then-girlfriend Stevie Nicks in 1974, has been its guitarist, frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits including "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk."

    >>

  • Claim: Hospital responsible for improper release of killer

    Claim: Hospital responsible for improper release of killer

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:36 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:36:55 GMT
    Federal regulators have agreed to negotiate an agreement with the Washington state agency that oversees the troubled Western State Hospital to avoid the loss of federal funds.Federal regulators have agreed to negotiate an agreement with the Washington state agency that oversees the troubled Western State Hospital to avoid the loss of federal funds.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A claim alleges a Washington psychiatric hospital is responsible for the improper release of a man who later beat and strangled an acquaintance.    The News Tribune reports the estate of Thomas Fite, who was killed by Douglas Reid Murray in September 2016 in Parkland, filed a wrongful death claim last week against Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A claim alleges a Washington psychiatric hospital is responsible for the improper release of a man who later beat and strangled an acquaintance.    The News Tribune reports the estate of Thomas Fite, who was killed by Douglas Reid Murray in September 2016 in Parkland, filed a wrongful death claim last week against Western State Hospital in Lakewood.

    >>

  • Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Billings police officer

    Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Billings police officer

    Monday, April 9 2018 6:30 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:30:01 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building.    Police Chief Rich St. John says a witness reported the 29-year-old victim was acting erratically and slashing in the air with a knife Monday morning.    St. John says the man threw three knives through a broken window at responding officers, prompting an officer to deploy his stun gun to no effect.

    >>

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by a Billings police officer at a downtown apartment building.    Police Chief Rich St. John says a witness reported the 29-year-old victim was acting erratically and slashing in the air with a knife Monday morning.    St. John says the man threw three knives through a broken window at responding officers, prompting an officer to deploy his stun gun to no effect.

    >>
    •   