WATCH: New trailer offers glimpse at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

A new trailer is offering fans a glimpse of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."



The film features a young Han Solo, played by Aiden Ehrenreich, and his Wookiee co-pilot Chewbacca, who is 190 years old. Woody Harrelson is a criminal who mentors Solo. Donald Glover plays a young Lando Calrissian.



Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) asks Solo if he's after revenge, money or something else as he embarks on a mission involving a gangster.



Solo says he's a driver and a flyer.



The movie arrives in theaters on May 25.

Watch the full trailer below:

