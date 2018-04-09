WATCH: New trailer offers glimpse at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: New trailer offers glimpse at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES -

A new trailer is offering fans a glimpse of "Solo: A Star Wars Story."
  
The film features a young Han Solo, played by Aiden Ehrenreich, and his Wookiee co-pilot Chewbacca, who is 190 years old. Woody Harrelson is a criminal who mentors Solo. Donald Glover plays a young Lando Calrissian.
  
Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) asks Solo if he's after revenge, money or something else as he embarks on a mission involving a gangster.
  
Solo says he's a driver and a flyer.
  
The movie arrives in theaters on May 25.

Watch the full trailer below:

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

  • Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop

    Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop

    Friday, March 30 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-03-30 12:45:43 GMT

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.

    >>

  • UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe

    Monday, April 9 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:01:32 GMT

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>

    LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

    23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:05:41 GMT

    NURPUR, India (AP) - A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.    Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.    Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. 

    >>

    NURPUR, India (AP) - A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said.    Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized.    Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge. 

    >>

  • Security guard injured when man crashes into gate at Boeing

    Security guard injured when man crashes into gate at Boeing

    Monday, April 9 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-04-10 01:01:58 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a security guard was severely injured when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing's Renton plant.    The Seattle Times reports the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and then fled in a car shortly before 8:20 a.m. Monday.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a security guard was severely injured when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing's Renton plant.    The Seattle Times reports the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and then fled in a car shortly before 8:20 a.m. Monday.

    >>

  • 'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released

    'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released

    Monday, April 9 2018 8:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 00:56:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.

    >>
    •   