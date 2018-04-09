Apple co-founder bashes Facebook over privacy

Apple co-founder bashes Facebook over privacyPosted: Updated:
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
Man builds his own off ramp on New York highway leading directly to his smoke shop
KHQ.COM - A man is building what appears to be his own off ramp on a New York highway that leads to his smoke shop. Eric White is a member of the Seneca Indian Tribe and owns the "Big Indian Smoke Shop" in Irving. He's reportedly building the ramp as part of a personal protest after losing a legal battle with the state of New York over allegedly selling untaxed cigarettes.>>
UPDATE: Missing Lewiston man and son found safe
LEWISTON, Idaho - Lewiston Police say Ryan Rigney and his 3-year-old son were found in the Orofino area on Monday. They are both safe. Thanks to everyone who helped spread the word.>>
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Police: New York mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
SWEDEN, N.Y. - A woman used a "large-bladed kitchen knife" to sever the head of her 7-year-old son 10 days after she was released from a hospital mental health unit, authorities in New York said Friday. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in the family's home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles west of Rochester in rural New York.>>
Residents of north Spokane retirement community evacuated after smoke fills upper floors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane firefighters worked to evacuate residents of a north Spokane retirement community during a high-rise fire response early Monday morning. The call came in at around 4:00 a.m. after a fire was reported on the 14th floor of the Lilac Plaza retirement community near Wedgewood and Wiscomb.>>
23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
NURPUR, India (AP) - A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday into a deep gorge in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children, some as young as 4, Indian officials said. Four adults also died, said Sandeep Kumar, a local official. Ten children were hospitalized. Initial reports indicated the bus driver was speeding as he took the children home and lost control at the edge of the gorge.>>
Security guard injured when man crashes into gate at Boeing
SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a security guard was severely injured when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing's Renton plant. The Seattle Times reports the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and then fled in a car shortly before 8:20 a.m. Monday.>>
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
Fire at Aces Casino in Spokane ruled accidental
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire investigators say a malfunctioning electrical unit that controlled decorative exterior lighting caused a fire at Aces Casino Saturday evening. Spokane firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the business at 6301 N Division around 9:15 p.m. Arriving crews found a small amount of smoke coming from the peak of the roof on the south side of the building.>>
Man accused in deadly weekend shooting appears in court
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of shooting and killing a woman Saturday night in Spokane was in court Monday. Aside from answering basic questions, Howard Lackey remained quiet and looked down at the floor at his first appearance. Lackey is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman at Spokane lower South Hill home.>>
Silverwood Theme Park cancels 4th of July fireworks display indefinitely
ATHOL, Idaho - Silverwood Theme Park said Monday they will be canceling their Fourth of July fireworks display indefinitely. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the theme park cited safety and environmental concerns as the reason for the decision. "The fire season has had a huge effect on the surrounding areas the last few years, and if something were to happen during our show it would be devastating to our community," the post read.>>
UPDATE: Wanted Geiger walk away captured after attempt to flee
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies captured a Geiger work crew inmate who walked away from his assigned work detail at the end of last month.>>
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
Apple co-founder bashes Facebook over privacy
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies. Wozniak announced he's shutting down his Facebook account amid the worst privacy crisis the social media company has faced.>>
WATCH: New trailer offers glimpse at 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A new trailer is offering fans a glimpse of "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The film features a young Han Solo, played by Aiden Ehrenreich, and his Wookiee co-pilot Chewbacca, who is 190 years old. Woody Harrelson is a criminal who mentors Solo. Donald Glover plays a young Lando Calrissian.>>
