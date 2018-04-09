Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck.

The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available. They were not able to discuss the route of the truck where the body was found.

he Smart Center, as it's known, was opened in 2012 and takes recyclables from tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Washington, Idaho and British Columbia.