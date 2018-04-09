Silverwood Theme Park cancels 4th of July fireworks display inde - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Silverwood Theme Park cancels 4th of July fireworks display indefinitely

ATHOL, Idaho -

Silverwood Theme Park said Monday they will be canceling their Fourth of July fireworks display indefinitely.

In a Facebook post Monday morning, the theme park cited safety and environmental concerns as the reason for the decision. 

"The fire season has had a huge effect on the surrounding areas the last few years, and if something were to happen during our show it would be devastating to our community," the post read.

Silverwood said the decision will not impact the overall operation of the park during summer, and that they will continue to decorate the park for the holiday.

If anyone made reservations at the park anticipating the fireworks show, who would now like to make changes, are asked to call the park's guest relations department at 208-683-3400 ext: 0 for assistance

