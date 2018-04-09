Man accused in deadly weekend shooting appears in court

The man accused of shooting and killing a woman Saturday night in Spokane was in court Monday.

Aside from answering basic questions, Howard Lackey remained quiet and looked down at the floor at his first appearance.

Lackey is charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a woman at Spokane lower South Hill home.

“On or about April 7th, 2018 with intent to cause the death of another person you did cause the death at said time armed with a firearm,” a judge said at Lackey’s first appearance.

The judge set Lackey’s bond at $1 milllion.

Spokane Police say that Lackey and the victim knew each other and do not believe the incident to be random.

The shooting happened Saturday night at a home of East 8th Avenue.

The medical examiner's office is still working on positively identifying the woman killed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.