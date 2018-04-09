Fire at Aces Casino in Spokane ruled accidental

Fire investigators say a malfunctioning electrical unit that controlled decorative exterior lighting caused a fire at Aces Casino Saturday evening.

Spokane firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from the roof of the business at 6301 N Division around 9:15 p.m.

Arriving crews found a small amount of smoke coming from the peak of the roof on the south side of the building. The building was evacuated while the source of the smoke was located. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to the exterior of the building.

No injuries were reported.