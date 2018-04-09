'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released

Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016.

Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning.

The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado.

“Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said.

“Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.

Those are young Cooper Kolbet’s words the morning of August 15th, 2016.

“Please come and call the cops and please come here,” Cooper said.

“I will as soon as you tell me where you are,” the dispatcher said.

In an interview after the double murder happened; Cooper’s father Lance Kolbet told KHQ that Cooper was in his mother’s car when Delgado pulled up.

Colbet said Delgado chased Cooper’s mom into a home, then came out a short time later and drove to southern Idaho.

“I listened first hand from Cooper everything that happened. It's horrible, but we got him,” Kolbet said.

Gilberto Delgado was arrested on August 16th, 2016, in a Taco Bell parking lot near Pocatello, Idaho.

Delgado’s criminal history includes injury to a child, escape, grand theft and assault.

Delgado currently sits in the Spokane County jail on a $1 million bond. His trial for the double murder is scheduled for October 2018.