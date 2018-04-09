Security guard injured when man crashes into gate at Boeing - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Security guard injured when man crashes into gate at Boeing

SEATTLE -

Police say a security guard was severely injured when a car driven by a man suspected of assault crashed through a gate at Boeing's Renton plant.
  
The Seattle Times reports the suspect had attacked a Renton city employee at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park and then fled in a car shortly before 8:20 a.m. Monday.
  
Renton police spokesman Tracy Wilkinson says as police were chasing the suspect, he crashed into the Boeing gate about 10 minutes later, and struck a security guard.
  
Wilkinson says the security guard was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
  
Wilkinson says the suspect was detained and taken to a hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. Police planned to book him into jail on multiple charges.
  
Wilkinson says the city employee who was attacked didn't suffer significant injuries.
  
    •   