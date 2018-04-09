John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away

The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night.

John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old. Eventually he became a bellboy, and worked as a doorman for several decades after that.

As a doorman, Reed saw a lot of faces walk through the door, including John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy and George H. W. Bush.

Guests told us seeing Reed at the door was a great way to feel welcome at the hotel.

"I enjoy being a doorman here and meeting and greeting people, and I'm proud to be part of the Davenport," Reed told us in 2015.

Reed was 88 years old.