Spokane man says metal dart shot from car hit his face

A Spokane man is telling his frightening story in the hopes of getting some answers.

He says he was nearly hit with a metal dart in downtown Spokane, and he just feels lucky he didn't get hurt.

Drew Simon says he was near Washington and Sprague, when someone fired the dart at him from a passing car, narrowly missing his face. He says he was shocked when he saw the large metal dart at his feet.

"As I was walking a metal object went right by my face," Simon explained. "And I looked on the ground and saw it, it was a big metal dart from the car that was driving by us. When I realized what happened I thought I should take a picture of the vehicle, and I ran behind the vehicle trying to take pictures. As I pulled my phone out, the passenger turned around with the gun and started pointing the gun at me."

Simon says nothing happened before the attack, and he had never seen the person who shot the dart or their car before. He says it looked like a gold colored Chrysler 300. Simon reported the incident to police, and they say they are investigating.

If you have any information, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.