Grant County Sheriff's deputy hurt in 4-car crash near Moses Lake

A Grant County Sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after a crash north of Moses Lake Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on northbound State Route 17, near McConihe Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash including a Grant County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.

Investigators say three cars were stopped for road construction when Chief Deputy Darrick Gregg failed to stop and collided with a Ford F-150 pickup. The Ford hit a Honda Civic, and the civic hit another pickup truck.

Deputy Gregg was taken to Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else involved was injured.