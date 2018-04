Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.



The raid infuriated the president, who said publicly it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. Trump called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country," prompting new speculation that Trump might seek the removal of the Justice Department's special counsel, Robert Mueller.



Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, says the raid was overseen by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based in part on a referral from Mueller.



The raid creates a new legal headache for Trump as he and his attorneys weigh whether to agree to an interview with Mueller's team.

Attorney–client privilege is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018