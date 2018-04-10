President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege

President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilegePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
How to find out if your Facebook information was stolen by Cambridge Analytica
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Facebook is notifying roughly 87 million people who had their information scooped up by political research firm Cambridge Analytica recently. About 70 million are in the United States, while the rest are primarily in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines. If your information was stolen, a notification will appear at the top of your Facebook newsfeed, along with a new button for changing your privacy settings. Even if your information wasn't stolen, it might be a good ti...>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Trump to skip South America summit to focus on Syria
WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an upcoming summit in South America and will remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world.">>
WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an upcoming summit in South America and will remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as planned.>>
President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege
President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raided his personal attorney's office in New York. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" He added: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raided his personal attorney's office in New York. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" He added: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!">>
Man charged with possessing the guns police returned to him
Man charged with possessing the guns police returned to him
GULFPORT, Miss. - A man whose guns were seized when he was committed to a Mississippi mental hospital asked for his guns back nine months later, saying doctors had cleared him of any mental issues. So Pascagoula police, backed by a court order, handed over his AK-47 assault rifle and Glock pistol.>>
GULFPORT, Miss. - A man whose guns were seized when he was committed to a Mississippi mental hospital asked for his guns back nine months later, saying doctors had cleared him of any mental issues. So Pascagoula police, backed by a court order, handed over his AK-47 assault rifle and Glock pistol.>>
Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney
Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The raid infuriated the president, who said publicly it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The raid infuriated the president, who said publicly it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office.>>
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th.>>
Grant County Sheriff's deputy hurt in 4-car crash near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff's deputy hurt in 4-car crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after a crash north of Moses Lake Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on northbound State Route 17, near McConihe Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash including a Grant County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after a crash north of Moses Lake Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on northbound State Route 17, near McConihe Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash including a Grant County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.>>
Spokane Valley men recognized for helping to save teen's life
Spokane Valley men recognized for helping to save teen's life
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday three men in Spokane Valley were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a teen's life when he collapsed on the football field. Central Valley High School sophomore Brandon Snider was rushed to the hospital when he went into cardiac arrest during a football game last October. Fortunately for him, Jeff Morrison, Ro Chowdorski and Travis Richardson were there to help.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday three men in Spokane Valley were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a teen's life when he collapsed on the football field. Central Valley High School sophomore Brandon Snider was rushed to the hospital when he went into cardiac arrest during a football game last October. Fortunately for him, Jeff Morrison, Ro Chowdorski and Travis Richardson were there to help.>>
Spokane man says metal dart shot from car hit his face
Spokane man says metal dart shot from car hit his face
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is telling his frightening story in the hopes of getting some answers. He says he was nearly hit with a metal dart in downtown Spokane, and he just feels lucky he didn't get hurt. Drew Simon says he was near Washington and Sprague, when someone fired the dart at him from a passing car, narrowly missing his face. He says he was shocked when he saw the large metal dart at his feet.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is telling his frightening story in the hopes of getting some answers. He says he was nearly hit with a metal dart in downtown Spokane, and he just feels lucky he didn't get hurt. Drew Simon says he was near Washington and Sprague, when someone fired the dart at him from a passing car, narrowly missing his face. He says he was shocked when he saw the large metal dart at his feet.>>
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>