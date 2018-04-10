President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and the special counsel's Russia probe (all times local):
  
7:10 a.m.
  
President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raided his personal attorney's office in New York.
  
Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" He added: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!"
  
Agents raided the office of Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen on Monday, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
  
The raid was overseen by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based in part on a referral from special counsel Mueller, said Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan.
  
Trump raged over the raid Monday, calling it a "disgrace." He also called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country," prompting new speculation that he might seek the removal of the Justice Department's special counsel.
  
__
  
12:12 p.m.
  
Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.
  
The raid infuriated the president, who said publicly it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office. Trump called Mueller's investigation "an attack on our country," prompting new speculation that Trump might seek the removal of the Justice Department's special counsel, Robert Mueller.
  
Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan, says the raid was overseen by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based in part on a referral from Mueller.
  
The raid creates a new legal headache for Trump as he and his attorneys weigh whether to agree to an interview with Mueller's team.

