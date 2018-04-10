Houston police search for man seen in Snapchat video randomly firing gun out vehicle window

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

HOUSTON, Texas - Police in Houston are looking for the person who can be seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle window.



Authorities were made aware of the incident after someone posted this video on the social media app snapchat. Police believe the shooting took place in northwest Houston, in the last week of March or first week of April.

Nine rounds can be heard in the video but it is unclear from the video if anyone was injured.