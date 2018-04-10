Trump's homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, resigns

Trump's homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, resignsPosted: Updated:
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>
Spokane Valley men recognized for helping to save teen's life
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday three men in Spokane Valley were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a teen's life when he collapsed on the football field. Central Valley High School sophomore Brandon Snider was rushed to the hospital when he went into cardiac arrest during a football game last October. Fortunately for him, Jeff Morrison, Ro Chowdorski and Travis Richardson were there to help.>>
Grant County Sheriff's deputy hurt in 4-car crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after a crash north of Moses Lake Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on northbound State Route 17, near McConihe Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash including a Grant County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.>>
Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle. Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested. The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.>>
Trump's homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, resigns
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post. She said that Trump was "grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.">>
Trump to skip South America summit to "oversee the American response to Syria"
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an upcoming summit in South America and will remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as planned.>>
Houston police search for man seen in Snapchat video randomly firing gun out vehicle window
HOUSTON, Texas - Police in Houston are looking for the person who can be seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle window. Authorities were made aware of the incident after someone posted this video on the social media app snapchat. Police believe the shooting took place in northwest Houston, in the last week of March or first week of April. Nine rounds can be heard in the video but it is unclear from the video if anyone was injured.>>
President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raided his personal attorney's office in New York. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" He added: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!">>
Man charged with possessing the guns police returned to him
GULFPORT, Miss. - A man whose guns were seized when he was committed to a Mississippi mental hospital asked for his guns back nine months later, saying doctors had cleared him of any mental issues. So Pascagoula police, backed by a court order, handed over his AK-47 assault rifle and Glock pistol.>>
Federal agents raid office of Trump's personal attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents have raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The raid infuriated the president, who said publicly it was a "disgrace" that the FBI "broke into" his lawyer's office.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 9th.>>
Grant County Sheriff's deputy hurt in 4-car crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A Grant County Sheriff's deputy is recovering in the hospital after a crash north of Moses Lake Monday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on northbound State Route 17, near McConihe Road. Four vehicles were involved in the crash including a Grant County Sheriff's Office patrol SUV.>>
