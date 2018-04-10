Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15

Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle.



Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested.



The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018

The 19-year-old faces charges including terroristic threatening and corruption of a minor. No charges have been announced for the 12-year-old.



The department urged parents to ensure that weapons are secured.

