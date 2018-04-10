PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomber

PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomberPosted: Updated:
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
Spokane Valley men recognized for helping to save teen's life
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday three men in Spokane Valley were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a teen's life when he collapsed on the football field. Central Valley High School sophomore Brandon Snider was rushed to the hospital when he went into cardiac arrest during a football game last October. Fortunately for him, Jeff Morrison, Ro Chowdorski and Travis Richardson were there to help.>>
John Reed, long-time Davenport Hotel doorman and Spokane fixture, passes away
SPOKANE, Wash. - The longest serving employee at the Davenport Hotel passed away late Sunday night. John Reed worked at the Davenport hotel since 1942. Just last year he was honored for working 75 years at the hotel. The board room was renamed for him. Reed was hired at the hotel during World War II when he was 13 years old.>>
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
Deputy released from hospital with broken neck, man charged
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County sheriff's deputy who was hit by a suspected impaired driver last week has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a broken neck. KCPQ-TV reports 25-year-old Daniel Munguia was charged Monday with vehicular assault for allegedly causing a collision with Deputy Sydney Davis in Parkland.>>
Wildlife officials seek new garbage cans after bear deaths
SEATTLE (AP) - State wildlife officials are asking for cities in Washington to transition to bear-proof garbage cans as more bears are dying in communities along Interstate 90. KOMO-TV reports that research from an ongoing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife study shows bears in communities like Issaquah, North Bend and Snoqualmie are sometimes twice their average weight and are dying early.>>
Idaho's math and reading scores remain flat in US test
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho students made no significant improvements in math and reading scores on the latest Nation's Report Card. Fourth-graders showed no improvements in math or reading, while eighth-graders' scores stayed flat in math but slightly improved in reading. The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Tuesday.>>
New rule bans vessels from releasing sewage into Puget Sound
SEATTLE (AP) - Recreational and commercial vessels will not be able to release treated or untreated sewage into Puget Sound waters under new rules approved by the state. The Department of Ecology on Monday officially designated a new "no discharge zone" in Puget Sound to improve water quality and protect shellfish beds and swimming beaches from harmful bacteria.>>
PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomber
SPOKANE, Wash. - Your chance to take flight in a restored WWII B-17 bomber is happening this weekend at Felts Field. The Madras Maiden has landed in Spokane, marking 73 years since the end of WWII. The tour, hosted by The Liberty Foundation, includes a completely restored Boeing B-17, which will be available to the public for flights and tours this weekend at Felts Field.>>
Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle. Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested. The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.>>
Trump's homeland security adviser, Thomas Bossert, resigns
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in the latest White House departure. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Thomas Bossert would be leaving his post. She said that Trump was "grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country.">>
Trump to skip South America summit to "oversee the American response to Syria"
WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will skip an upcoming summit in South America and will remain in the United States to "oversee the American response to Syria and to monitor developments around the world." White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday that Trump will not attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru or travel to Bogota, Colombia as planned.>>
Houston police search for man seen in Snapchat video randomly firing gun out vehicle window
HOUSTON, Texas - Police in Houston are looking for the person who can be seen on video firing a gun out of a vehicle window. Authorities were made aware of the incident after someone posted this video on the social media app snapchat. Police believe the shooting took place in northwest Houston, in the last week of March or first week of April. Nine rounds can be heard in the video but it is unclear from the video if anyone was injured.>>
President Trump fumes about attorney-client privilege
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is fuming about abuse of attorney-client privilege after federal agents raided his personal attorney's office in New York. Trump said on Twitter Tuesday that "Attorney-client privilege is dead!" He added: "A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!!">>
