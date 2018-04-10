PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomber

Your chance to take flight in a restored WWII B-17 bomber is happening this weekend at Felts Field.

The Madras Maiden has landed in Spokane, marking 73 years since the end of WWII. The tour, hosted by The Liberty Foundation , includes a completely restored Boeing B-17, which will be available to the public for flights and tours this weekend at Felts Field.

We sent our photographer Reed Schmitt on a flight this week. You can get a glimpse of what it was like in the slideshow above ( MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE ).

For more information how you can book your flight, CLICK HERE .

Previous Coverage:

2013: SLIDESHOW: KHQ Takes Flight On B-17 Flying Fortress