Wildlife officials seek new garbage cans after bear deaths - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wildlife officials seek new garbage cans after bear deaths

Posted: Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) - State wildlife officials are asking for cities in Washington to transition to bear-proof garbage cans as more bears are dying in communities along Interstate 90.
 
KOMO-TV reports that research from an ongoing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife study shows bears in communities like Issaquah, North Bend and Snoqualmie are sometimes twice their average weight and are dying early.
 
Department bear specialist Rich Beausoleil says bird feeders and trash are attracting bears into the communities southeast of Seattle where they're sometimes hit by cars or shot when confronted by homeowners.
 
Beausoleil says that bears that stay in the woods have about an 85 percent chance of survival. Bears that wander into residential areas to get food have about 59 percent chance of survival.
 
___
 
Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Deputy released from hospital with broken neck, man charged

    Deputy released from hospital with broken neck, man charged

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:22 PM EDT2018-04-10 18:22:54 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County sheriff's deputy who was hit by a suspected impaired driver last week has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a broken neck.   KCPQ-TV reports 25-year-old Daniel Munguia was charged Monday with vehicular assault for allegedly causing a collision with Deputy Sydney Davis in Parkland.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County sheriff's deputy who was hit by a suspected impaired driver last week has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a broken neck.   KCPQ-TV reports 25-year-old Daniel Munguia was charged Monday with vehicular assault for allegedly causing a collision with Deputy Sydney Davis in Parkland.

    >>

  • Wildlife officials seek new garbage cans after bear deaths

    Wildlife officials seek new garbage cans after bear deaths

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:56:00 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - State wildlife officials are asking for cities in Washington to transition to bear-proof garbage cans as more bears are dying in communities along Interstate 90.   KOMO-TV reports that research from an ongoing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife study shows bears in communities like Issaquah, North Bend and Snoqualmie are sometimes twice their average weight and are dying early.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - State wildlife officials are asking for cities in Washington to transition to bear-proof garbage cans as more bears are dying in communities along Interstate 90.   KOMO-TV reports that research from an ongoing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife study shows bears in communities like Issaquah, North Bend and Snoqualmie are sometimes twice their average weight and are dying early.

    >>

  • Idaho's math and reading scores remain flat in US test

    Idaho's math and reading scores remain flat in US test

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:50:29 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho students made no significant improvements in math and reading scores on the latest Nation's Report Card.   Fourth-graders showed no improvements in math or reading, while eighth-graders' scores stayed flat in math but slightly improved in reading.   The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Tuesday.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho students made no significant improvements in math and reading scores on the latest Nation's Report Card.   Fourth-graders showed no improvements in math or reading, while eighth-graders' scores stayed flat in math but slightly improved in reading.   The results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress were released Tuesday.

    >>
    •   