Deputy released from hospital with broken neck, man charged

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A Pierce County sheriff's deputy who was hit by a suspected impaired driver last week has been released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a broken neck.



KCPQ-TV reports 25-year-old Daniel Munguia was charged Monday with vehicular assault for allegedly causing a collision with Deputy Sydney Davis in Parkland.



Investigators say Munguia told them he smoked marijuana before the crash, and that his blood-alcohol content was .107, which is above the legal limit of .08.



Davis and two other cars were responding to a domestic-violence call Thursday night when Munguia allegedly pulled out of a tavern parking lot in front of her. Court documents say she was unable to avoid hitting his vehicle and her car then plunged over an embankment.



It wasn't clear if Munguia has a lawyer.



Jail records show he was released from custody Monday with conditions.

