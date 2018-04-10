Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th

A man bit off more than he could chew when he tackled the world's hottest chili, the so-called “Carolina Reaper,” and was left with excruciating headaches.

In the first ever recorded such case, the next few days after eating the veggie the man experienced short splitting pains lasting seconds at a time.

The 34-year-old, who was not identified, had eaten just one of the chilies at a chili eating contest in upstate New York.

Immediately after the competition, he began dry heaving and developed intense neck and head pain starting at the back, which later spread across the whole head.

He then developed crushingly painful headaches and at one point he decided to go to the emergency room.

The patient told doctors he did not have any tingling sensation or weakness, slurred speech or transient loss of vision, and he had just a slightly high blood pressure of 134/69mm Hg.

Tests for various neurological conditions came back negative, until scans revealed several arteries in his brain had constricted.

This prompted doctors to diagnose him with thunderclap headache secondary to reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS) — a temporary artery narrowing often accompanied by thunderclap headache.

"RCVS is characterized by multifocal cerebral arterial constriction that resolves within days to weeks and often presents with a thunderclap headache," Dr. Kilothungan Gunasekaran, from New York's Bassett Medical Center, explained.

He said RCVS can occur without an identifiable cause, as an idiosyncratic reaction to certain medications (ergotamine, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, alpha– sympathomimetic decongestants and triptans) or secondary to an illicit drug (cocaine, amphetamines and ecstasy).

"No cases of RCVS secondary to peppers or cayenne have been previously reported," he said, "but ingestion of cayenne pepper has been associated with coronary vasospasm and acute myocardial infarction," he added.

The man's symptoms cleared up on their own and a CT scan five weeks later showed the affected arteries had returned to their normal width.

"Given the development of symptoms immediately after exposure to a known vasoactive substance, it is plausible that our patient had RCVS secondary to the 'Carolina Reaper,'" Dr. Gunasekaran said.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Want to keep the passion in a relationship? Try adding a robotic sex doll.

That's the recommendation of Spanish inventor Sergi Santos, who created a sex doll equipped with the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. "Samantha" is designed to respond to gentle seduction.

As a result, the 39-year-old electrical engineer said the bosomy bot allows him to get sexual release when his partner of 16 years, Maritsa Kissamitaki, isn't in the mood.

"A man wants to feel in general that the woman is desperate to have sex with him," Santos told Barcroft TV. "And if a man feels like the woman will not enjoy sex fully, most men do not like the sex. And this is the cause of many sexual problems."

As for him and his wife, Santos said, "I need sex some times of the day that my wife doesn't want to, and I said, 'Look, sex is breaking already many relationships because of lack of synchronism,' and I would not put that pressure to my marriage."

The couple, who are based in Catalonia, sells their randy robots for between $2,834 and $7,000.

Kissamitaki told Barcroft that she doesn't see any problems with her husband having a robot on the side.

"With couples, I think as long as there is trust in the relationship and mutual respect, then introducing a doll is something that can help," she said. "Even if you are compatible on so many other things but maybe not sex, a doll can be a complementary element and can be a solution."

But Santos, who is planning to build a male sex robot, admits he worries how the reverse situation could affect their relationship.

"I think I would feel jealous if she used the male sex robot," he told Barcroft. "If I found that she likes the male doll better than me, in the sense that she doesn't want to be with me, I'd get divorced."

Kissamitaki would be tempted to try it out.

"I do find the idea of making a man robot interesting. I would very much like to make one. If I would personally use it, I don't know. Probably, out of curiosity," she said.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10 (UPI) -- A Michigan couple said a birthday gift lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash before it was found to be a $2 million winner.

The husband told Michigan Lottery officials he frequently gives his wife lottery tickets for her birthday, and a recent gift of a Multiplier Spectacular ticket was nearly lost forever when his wife scratched it off and thought it wasn't a winner.

The man rescued the tossed ticket and took it to be scanned, discovering it was a $2 million winner.

"We don't consider ourselves to be lucky, so this was a nice surprise," the man said.

The couple visited lottery headquarters in Lansing on Tuesday and chose the lump sum option of $1.3 million.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10 (UPI) -- The demolition of a 174-foot-tall silo in Denmark went spectacularly awry when the structure fell in the wrong direction and damaged a library.

Video of the Friday demolition in Vordingborg shows the charges being set off at the base of the silo to make it fall in a planned demolition.

The incident takes a turn, however, when the silo tilts in a different direction than the one the demolition crew had planned on and it lands on part of a building housing a library.

Mayor Mikael Smed said no injures were reported from the botched job.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a California amusement park to rescue two people trapped 160 feet in the air on a thrill ride.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded about 9:24 p.m. Sunday to the Scandia Family Fun Park in Victorville, where the Sky Scammer Ride had stalled.

The department said the stalled ride trapped two riders, ages 14 and 20, 160 feet in the air.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to reach a platform where additional controls for the ride were available.

The ride was slowly lowered to the offloading platform after about 45 minutes and the riders were able to return to the ground.

Both of the riders were checked out by paramedics but were found to not need medical attention.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 10 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a clumsy doughnut shop burglar left the cash register behind after hitting his head and suffering the effects of "karma."

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said a patrol officer passing by Dixie Cream Donuts at 11:37 p.m. Sunday noticed the front door of the business had been shattered.

Security camera footage shows a man using a hammer to smash his way through the front door and rummaging around the store.

"It looks like he knew what he was doing or at least familiar with the business," Master Sgt. Frank Sabol told WPEC-TV.

Sabol said police are looking into whether the man was a former employee.

The footage shows the man hitting his head on the door and a magazine stand, causing him to drop the cash register on his way out of the store.

"Karma hit him when he hit his head on the stand," Sabol said.

The burglar fled with a cash box and a bag, but left the register behind.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 9 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile handler shared video from the capture of a lace monitor lizard that invaded a resident's home and ended up in the bathtub.

Luke Huntley of Snake Catcher Noosa posted a video to Facebook showing the capture he performed Friday at a Doonan, Queensland, home.

Huntley said the family discovered the lace monitor lizard in their child's bedroom and the reptile had made its way to a bathroom by the time he arrived.

The video shows Huntley wrestling the lizard out of the family's bathtub.

"I was called out to a home in Doonan today to catch this jumpy little lace monitor which had decided the bath would be a fun place to play," Huntley wrote. "Originally in a kids bedroom it then broke out and ended up in the bathroom. Pretty funny spot to catch it from."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) - Dairy farmers are using fitness trackers, similar to Fitbits and smartwatches, to learn more about their cows.

Michigan's SwissLane Farms has been a fan of the technology for about seven years as the staff tries to stay ahead of its competition.

"We're finding that if we don't, we're not going to be able to keep up with our competition," Tom Oesch, the dairy operations manager there says.

SwissLane Farms has milking stations that don't require any human interaction. The cows decide when to go in then laser technology helps the machine find and clean their udders before milking.

"We feel like automation is the future of milking cows," Oesch says.

These activity trackers work alongside that same technology. The gadgets found around their necks, track the cows' weight, daily steps, milk production and even how often she chews and spits.

"The more she's chewing, we know the healthier her stomach is," Oesch explains.

Corralling all that cattle information digitally has been a big help. Oesch said that the cows in the automated barn are much calmer.

They're also living longer, producing more and in the animal hospital less. It's a testament to technology, according to Oesch.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The love of coffee is a powerful unifier — especially for one millennial couple who took their engagement photos at the Starbucks where they met.

Baristas Emily McMahan and Kale Bandy of Ohio recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a portrait session at the coffee megachain's Bowling Green location, a place seriously sentimental to the pair.

"This Starbucks is special to us because it changed our lives. It was about a year prior to my moving there that I had gotten out of an emotionally draining relationship," the 23-year-old bride-to-be told The Daily Meal. "Meeting Kale made me believe in love again."

"We always say we know it was meant to be because a lot of things had to fall into place for us both to be at that Starbucks that summer," she further divulged. "Kale got into a car accident that forced him to move back home and I didn't even know I was spending the summer there until two weeks before moving. Everything just fell into place perfectly for us to meet."

"Kale would tell you it was love at first sight, but that wasn't the case for me. He pursued me for the entire summer while I resisted," McMahan said of her 24-year-old fiance's initial attempts to woo her.

"It wasn't until the last full day I was there that I realized that I had been falling in love with him all along," she said.

Spending most of her time busy in the back room doing dishes, the Kent State senior fondly recalls that Bandy was "always making excuses" to see her, brightening her days. Their first kiss even happened near the Starbucks.

"One night after close, Kale walked me to my car. After a short conversation, Kale asked me permission to kiss me. It was our first kiss and it was magical. It meant so much to me that he asked me to kiss me," McMahan said.

Eleven months later, Bandy popped the question – shockingly, not over a cup of coffee. The couple told The Daily Meal that their love of music eclipses even their love for java, and McMahan said yes after an Oh Hellos concert.

On Feb. 2, 2019, McMahan and Bandy will say "I do" in front of 150 guests at a "rustic-vintage" themed wedding. McMahan says that though the bash won't be Starbucks themed, the bridal shower will honor the drink that brought the lovebirds together with a coffee bar and whole-bean party favors.

Starbucks did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — When University of Florida's president said on April Fool's Day that people cited for parking violations on campus over the past year could get amnesty by donating food, many thought it was a prank.

But on Friday, nearly 2,000 people learned it wasn't.

UF President W. Kent Fuchs said on Twitter that nearly 2,000 citations had been exchanged for 9,455 food donations.

The food – peanut butter, canned peaches and other canned items – will fill the shelves of the school's Field and Fork Pantry.

