School bus aide suspended after altercation with student - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

School bus aide suspended after altercation with student

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS, Mont. -

A school bus aide in Great Falls has been suspended while Big Sky Bus Lines and the school district investigate a reported altercation with a student.
  
The investigation includes viewing a video recording of the events and interviewing students who witnessed the altercation Monday after school.
  
Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Lacey says the bus had picked up students at North Middle School and was waiting for students at C.M. Russell High school when the altercation happened.
  
Lacey says Big Sky Bus Lines will be reiterating to staff the importance of appropriately de-escalating behavior while the district will provide more supervision while buses are waiting.
  
Big Sky Bus Lines general manager Barbie Stucker says the company will release a statement after its investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:00:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

  • Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire

    Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:51 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:51:38 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning.    Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning.    Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.

    >>

  • Botched Hawaii missile alert prompts advice on alert drills

    Botched Hawaii missile alert prompts advice on alert drills

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:40:20 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) - The missile alert Hawaii mistakenly sent to the public has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to recommend government workers avoid using the phrase "this is not a drill" during practice sending emergency notices.    The FCC included the advice Tuesday in its final report on what went wrong when Hawaii in January accidentally warned a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.

    >>

    HONOLULU (AP) - The missile alert Hawaii mistakenly sent to the public has prompted the Federal Communications Commission to recommend government workers avoid using the phrase "this is not a drill" during practice sending emergency notices.    The FCC included the advice Tuesday in its final report on what went wrong when Hawaii in January accidentally warned a ballistic missile was about to hit the islands.

    >>

  • Workers discover mummified monkey in old department store

    Workers discover mummified monkey in old department store

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:31 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:31:14 GMT

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Workers renovating the old Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis have discovered a mystery: the mummified remains of a monkey.    Crews found the carcass last week in an air duct on the seventh floor of the century-old building.  

    >>

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Workers renovating the old Dayton's department store in downtown Minneapolis have discovered a mystery: the mummified remains of a monkey.    Crews found the carcass last week in an air duct on the seventh floor of the century-old building.  

    >>
    •   