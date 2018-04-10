School bus aide suspended after altercation with student

A school bus aide in Great Falls has been suspended while Big Sky Bus Lines and the school district investigate a reported altercation with a student.



The investigation includes viewing a video recording of the events and interviewing students who witnessed the altercation Monday after school.



Great Falls Public Schools Superintendent Tammy Lacey says the bus had picked up students at North Middle School and was waiting for students at C.M. Russell High school when the altercation happened.



Lacey says Big Sky Bus Lines will be reiterating to staff the importance of appropriately de-escalating behavior while the district will provide more supervision while buses are waiting.



Big Sky Bus Lines general manager Barbie Stucker says the company will release a statement after its investigation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)