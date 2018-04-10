Police: 2 killed, 6 injured in wrong-way highway crash in Kent

Authorities say two people died and six more were injured in a series of crashes that started when the driver of one of the vehicles drove the wrong way onto a Washington highway.



The Seattle Times reports Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the fatal collisions happened Monday night in Kent, where the driver of one car entered Highway 516 headed east in the westbound lanes.



Johnson says the driver of that car sideswiped an Infinity SUV and then struck the passenger side of a car that was driven by a woman who had her 5-year-old child in the back seat.



Police say the driver and passenger in the wrong-way car both died at the scene.



Johnson says the child was admitted to the hospital with broken bones and is listed as being in critical but stable condition.



Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

