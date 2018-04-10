Argument leads to shooting in Northport

Stevens County Sheriff's deputies say a man has been arrested following a reported shooting just before midnight on Monday.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of Silvercrown Ave. in Northport, Washington, at about 11:55 p.m. to investigate a disturbance. On their way to the scene they learned that a man had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man identified as 30-year-old Jeffrey Stuart laying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. 22-year-old Trever Strutz was taken into custody at the scene.

Deputies say Strutz was armed with a .40 caliber handgun. Investigators say it appears the shooting was the result of an argument between the two men.

Strutz was booked into the Stevens County Jail for first degree assault. Stuart was taken to the hospital for his wound.

Strutz was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where he was held on $50,000 bail.

The case remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.