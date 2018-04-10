Airway Heights Water Crisis Update: Air Force engineers installi - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Airway Heights Water Crisis Update: Air Force engineers installing filtration systems at homes

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

It's been almost a year since the water crisis began in Airway Heights. The crisis began in May 2017 after wells were found to have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants used between 1970 and 2016. This crisis impacted at least 9,000 people within the affected area.  The Air Force brought in bottled water to hand out, and the City of Airway Heights flushed the wells of nearly 25 million gallons of water.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center on Monday started installing residential water treatment systems for residents whose wells tested above the EPA lifetime drinking water health advisory for Perfluorooctanesulfonate and Perfluorooctanoic acid.

The AFCEC is installing a Granular Activated Carbon filtration systems for residential wells that tested above the EPA ’s lifetime health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. According to the press release each GAC filter system is customized to the residents home. GAC filters have shown to be successful at removing PFOS/PFOA from the water.

On Thursday, April 19th, 2018, Fairchild Air Force Base will be hosting an open house from 6-8pm at Spokane Community College. Members from the Air Force, the EPA, Washington Department of Ecology, Washington Department of Health, and the Spokane Regional Health District will be in attendance; The open house is about the status of the water contamination inspections. The event is open to the public.

Below is the press release from Fairchild: 

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Beginning yesterday, the Air Force Civil
Engineer Center is installing residential water treatment systems for
residents whose wells tested above the EPA lifetime drinking water health
advisory for Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid
(PFOA).

"This is the milestone we've been working toward; now that it's started, we
will fight to keep this momentum going forward," said Col. Ryan Samuelson,
92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. "We will continue pushing for more
progress to mitigate water contamination for our neighbors."

AFCEC will install Granular Activated Carbon filtration systems for
residential wells found to be above the EPA lifetime health advisory level
of 70 parts per trillion. Each GAC filter system is customized to the
resident's home. GAC filters have shown to be successful at removing
PFOS/PFOA from water.

PFOS/PFOA are classified by the EPA as unregulated emerging contaminants and
are present in common household items and heat and fire resistant products,
including aqueous film forming foam formulations that were used by the Air
Force in fire trucks from 1970-2016, including here at Fairchild AFB. The
EPA issued updated PFOS/PFOA lifetime HA levels in May of 2016.

Information about the Air Force's environmental stewardship programs and
PFOS/PFOA contaminant testing can be found on Fairchild's website at
https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwww.fairchild.af.mil%2fPFOS-PFOA-INFO.&c=E,1,qrUbYLB49NnYOS4fPIKJtKCjkfUzQliNGzNQXg3w6SbXtOfmHAhBuF_Nq8jKbAD9HQXnjZKcj2KchpzRSQ1BM22k5ghdWjraB8_FSxxdYZvX7Q,,&typo=0

Please direct all other questions or concerns to the Fairchild Air Force
Base Public Affairs office at 509-247-5705.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:00:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

  • Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety

    Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:42:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, 

    >>

  • Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

    Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:35:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

    >>

  • Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

    Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found.  A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found.  A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.

    >>
    •   