Airway Heights Water Crisis Update: Air Force engineers installing filtration systems at homes

It's been almost a year since the water crisis began in Airway Heights. The crisis began in May 2017 after wells were found to have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants used between 1970 and 2016. This crisis impacted at least 9,000 people within the affected area. The Air Force brought in bottled water to hand out, and the City of Airway Heights flushed the wells of nearly 25 million gallons of water.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center on Monday started installing residential water treatment systems for residents whose wells tested above the EPA lifetime drinking water health advisory for Perfluorooctanesulfonate and Perfluorooctanoic acid.

The AFCEC is installing a Granular Activated Carbon filtration systems for residential wells that tested above the EPA ’s lifetime health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion. According to the press release each GAC filter system is customized to the residents home. GAC filters have shown to be successful at removing PFOS/PFOA from the water.

On Thursday, April 19th, 2018, Fairchild Air Force Base will be hosting an open house from 6-8pm at Spokane Community College. Members from the Air Force, the EPA, Washington Department of Ecology, Washington Department of Health, and the Spokane Regional Health District will be in attendance; The open house is about the status of the water contamination inspections. The event is open to the public.

Below is the press release from Fairchild:

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Beginning yesterday, the Air Force Civil

Engineer Center is installing residential water treatment systems for

residents whose wells tested above the EPA lifetime drinking water health

advisory for Perfluorooctanesulfonate (PFOS) and Perfluorooctanoic acid

(PFOA).



"This is the milestone we've been working toward; now that it's started, we

will fight to keep this momentum going forward," said Col. Ryan Samuelson,

92nd Air Refueling Wing commander. "We will continue pushing for more

progress to mitigate water contamination for our neighbors."



AFCEC will install Granular Activated Carbon filtration systems for

residential wells found to be above the EPA lifetime health advisory level

of 70 parts per trillion. Each GAC filter system is customized to the

resident's home. GAC filters have shown to be successful at removing

PFOS/PFOA from water.



PFOS/PFOA are classified by the EPA as unregulated emerging contaminants and

are present in common household items and heat and fire resistant products,

including aqueous film forming foam formulations that were used by the Air

Force in fire trucks from 1970-2016, including here at Fairchild AFB. The

EPA issued updated PFOS/PFOA lifetime HA levels in May of 2016.



Information about the Air Force's environmental stewardship programs and

PFOS/PFOA contaminant testing can be found on Fairchild's website at

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwww.fairchild.af.mil%2fPFOS-PFOA-INFO.&c=E,1,qrUbYLB49NnYOS4fPIKJtKCjkfUzQliNGzNQXg3w6SbXtOfmHAhBuF_Nq8jKbAD9HQXnjZKcj2KchpzRSQ1BM22k5ghdWjraB8_FSxxdYZvX7Q,,&typo=0



Please direct all other questions or concerns to the Fairchild Air Force

Base Public Affairs office at 509-247-5705.