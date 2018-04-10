Elderly woman hit by car raises pedestrian safety concerns in Sp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Elderly woman hit by car raises pedestrian safety concerns in Spirit Lake

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho -

A 77-year old Spirit Lake woman is resting at home tonight after spending the last two months in the hospital. Police say a distracted driver Cathy Graf as she tried to cross the street.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Jefferson Street and it left her in critical condition.

The accident has brought to light an added safety concern.

“With the population growing the way it is and this is a big walking town so we really need people to step up and watch out individuals on the roadway,” Sergeant Ken Egbert with Spirit Lake Police said.

Over the past two months, Spirit Lake Police have added extra patrols near crosswalks along Highway 41 to make sure that people are stopping for those in marked crosswalks.

“Especially during school hours, before and after school,” Sergeant Egbert said.

Egbert added a citation would be given if you are caught not stopping for someone in a marked crosswalk.

As for the driver involved in the Graf accident, police say the driver, 33-year old Tamara Shearer of Blanchard, is due back in court in May.

  • Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

  • Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

  • Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:42:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, 

  • Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:35:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

  • Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found.  A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.

