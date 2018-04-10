Elderly woman hit by car raises pedestrian safety concerns in Spirit Lake

A 77-year old Spirit Lake woman is resting at home tonight after spending the last two months in the hospital. Police say a distracted driver Cathy Graf as she tried to cross the street.

It happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Jefferson Street and it left her in critical condition.

The accident has brought to light an added safety concern.

“With the population growing the way it is and this is a big walking town so we really need people to step up and watch out individuals on the roadway,” Sergeant Ken Egbert with Spirit Lake Police said.

Over the past two months, Spirit Lake Police have added extra patrols near crosswalks along Highway 41 to make sure that people are stopping for those in marked crosswalks.

“Especially during school hours, before and after school,” Sergeant Egbert said.

Egbert added a citation would be given if you are caught not stopping for someone in a marked crosswalk.

As for the driver involved in the Graf accident, police say the driver, 33-year old Tamara Shearer of Blanchard, is due back in court in May.