Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.>>
Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.>>
Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend
A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...>>
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kolbet were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
Police arrest 12-year-old boy walking with loaded AR-15
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 12-year-old boy who was walking down a street with a loaded AR-15 rifle. Police said Monday that the arrest happened during the weekend. Authorities say a 19-year-old man carrying a handgun also was arrested. The police department posted a picture on Twitter of an officer with the seized guns.>>
Spokane Valley men recognized for helping to save teen's life
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Monday three men in Spokane Valley were recognized for their quick thinking that saved a teen's life when he collapsed on the football field. Central Valley High School sophomore Brandon Snider was rushed to the hospital when he went into cardiac arrest during a football game last October. Fortunately for him, Jeff Morrison, Ro Chowdorski and Travis Richardson were there to help.>>
Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief,>>
Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.>>
Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.>>
Special glasses give legally blind Coeur d'Alene boy the gift of sight
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Every route, no matter the color of the line, Quinlan Conley can tell you about the bus and train routes in cities hundreds of miles away from Coeur d’Alene. “If the subway is above ground and far away, I can see the next train coming,” Conley said. Conley, a sixth grader at Woodland Middle School, has autism and is legally blind.>>
Businesses say Monroe street construction project already affecting sales
SPOKANE, Wash. - Some businesses along Monroe Street have long dreaded a construction project that started last week. Local business owners are now sharing their struggle on social media, saying the construction on Monroe Street is causing sales to drop dramatically, which many fear will lead to businesses forced to close and people to lose their jobs.>>
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
Elderly woman hit by car raises pedestrian safety concerns in Spirit Lake
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A 77-year old Spirit Lake woman is resting at home tonight after spending the last two months in the hospital. Police say a distracted driver Cathy Graf as she tried to cross the street. It happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Jefferson Street and it left her in critical condition. The accident has brought to light an added safety concern.>>
Airway Heights Water Crisis Update: Air Force engineers installing filtration systems at homes
Airway Heights, Wash. It's been almost a year since the water crisis began in Airway Heights. The crisis began in May 2017 after wells were found to have been contaminated with firefighting foam contaminants used between 1970 and 2016. This crisis impacted at least 9,000 people within the affected area. The Air Force brought in bottled water to hand out, and the City of Airway Heights flushed the wells of nearly 25 million gallons of water. The Air Force Civil Engineer...>>
Zuckerberg discloses Facebook working with Russia probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed Tuesday his company is “working with” special counsel Robert Mueller in the federal probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign — and working hard to change its own operations after the harvesting of users’ private information by a Trump campaign-affiliated data-mining company.>>
Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning. Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.>>
