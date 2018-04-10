Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.

According court documents, the woman had injuries on her body and head when she was found. Police were also able to trace the truck's route back to the home of a missing elderly woman who has been missing for some time.

Spokane Police have requested a search warrant to look at both the missing woman's and male roommate's cell phones.

Police say this is a very active investigation, and they are investigating the case as possible second degree murder.