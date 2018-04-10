Businesses say Monroe street construction project already affecting sales

Some businesses along Monroe Street have long dreaded a construction project that started last week.

Local business owners are now sharing their struggle on social media, saying the construction on Monroe Street is causing sales to drop dramatically, which many fear will lead to businesses forced to close and people to lose their jobs.

The city says the project is needed. They say it will improve street and utility infrastructure. The project includes reconfiguring the street from five traffic lanes to three lanes, enhanced on-street parking, and wider sidewalks.

There are detours in place, along with signs put on Post Street to show drivers what street they need to turn on to access that particular business.

Only a week and a half in, businesses can feel the difference.

Skippers posted on their Facebook page, “Current sales are down 30% and we are working hard to not have additional losses in sales.”

KHQ went around lunch time to see what the Skippers parking lot looked like and it wasn’t that full.

Across the way from Skippers at Dan’s Barber Shop, they’ve also seen a difference in sales.

“Down probably 20 to 25 percent," said Jack Lathrop, an employee that’s been working at Dan’s Barber Shop for 15 years.

He says they’ll get by. "We have a very good clientele base. We've been here long enough. We'll survive, we may not thrive," he said.

Back at the Skippers parking lot a few hours later, it was packed. Workers earlier say they believe their Facebook post that has been shared over 1,000 times helped. It's a plea they hope resonates with other potential customers so they can stay open.

The city says the Monroe Street project will last a few months. It is expected to be completed either late October or early November.