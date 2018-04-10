Businesses say Monroe street construction project already affect - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Businesses say Monroe street construction project already affecting sales

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Some businesses along Monroe Street have long dreaded a construction project that started last week.

Local business owners are now sharing their struggle on social media, saying the construction on Monroe Street is causing sales to drop dramatically, which many fear will lead to businesses forced to close and people to lose their jobs.

The city says the project is needed. They say it will improve street and utility infrastructure. The project includes reconfiguring the street from five traffic lanes to three lanes, enhanced on-street parking, and wider sidewalks.

There are detours in place, along with signs put on Post Street to show drivers what street they need to turn on to access that particular business.

Only a week and a half in, businesses can feel the difference.

Skippers posted on their Facebook page, “Current sales are down 30% and we are working hard to not have additional losses in sales.”

KHQ went around lunch time to see what the Skippers parking lot looked like and it wasn’t that full.

Across the way from Skippers at Dan’s Barber Shop, they’ve also seen a difference in sales.

“Down probably 20 to 25 percent," said Jack Lathrop, an employee that’s been working at Dan’s Barber Shop for 15 years.

He says they’ll get by. "We have a very good clientele base. We've been here long enough. We'll survive, we may not thrive," he said.

Back at the Skippers parking lot a few hours later, it was packed. Workers earlier say they believe their Facebook post that has been shared over 1,000 times helped. It's a plea they hope resonates with other potential customers so they can stay open.

The city says the Monroe Street project will last a few months. It is expected to be completed either late October or early November.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:00:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

  • Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety

    Spokane Firefighters finding easier ways to get those in danger to safety

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:42 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:42:45 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents in north Spokane had to be evacuated from the top floors of a high-rise retirement home after reporting smoke Monday morning. The incident happened at the Lilac Plaza Retirement Community on the 7000 block of Wiscomb Street. Firefighters say tenants on the 12th, 13th, and 14th floors had to be evacuated. “With the retirement community you do have some people with limited mobility issues,” said Spokane Fire Battalion Chief, 

    >>

  • Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

    Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:35:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

    >>

  • Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

    Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 9:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 01:22:47 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found.  A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found.  A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.

    >>
    •   