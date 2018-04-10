Special glasses give legally blind Coeur d'Alene boy the gift of sight

Every route, no matter the color of the line, Quinlan Conley can tell you about the bus and train routes in cities hundreds of miles away from Coeur d’Alene.

“If the subway is above ground and far away, I can see the next train coming,” Conley said.

Conley, a sixth grader at Woodland Middle School, has autism and is legally blind.

His vision is 20/200, which means what a full-sighted person can see at 200 feet away; a legally blind person has to be no more than 20 feet away from the object to be able to see it.

With the help of new glasses, Conley will be able to see the train, bus, or map even clearer.

Conley tested out his new glasses look like a virtual reality headset Tuesday.

Instead of gaming, it’s a clear sight that Quin can see.

He was a reading machine, watching people and reading food labels for practice.

His mother, Casey, says he has big dreams of becoming a doctor and living in a big city one day.

“We talk about independence and he says that this is one more step toward being independent,” Casey Drews, Quin’s mother said.